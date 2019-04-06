Be a part of the Miriam Vale mural

CREATIVE: A mural designed by a youth will be painted by Miriam Vale youth at the Miriam Vale library as a part of youth week.

MIRIAM Vale teenager Thomas Watson will see his 13cm x 15cm drawing turn into a 120cm x 90cm mural as part of Queensland Youth Week celebrations.

His artwork was selected as part of a competition as a means to help the youth of Miriam Vale take ownership of their own community.

Librarian of youth collections and programs for Gladstone regional libraries Sarah Johnstone said the theme for the competition was what Miriam Vale meant to the artist.

"(Thomas has) done a piece celebrating his school which is across the road from the library,” Ms Johnstone said. "The road plays a prominent part.”

The mural will be painted this Fridayand there will be smaller canvases available to use while different sections dry.

Once completed, the mural will be hung in the youth section of the Miriam Vale library.

"The whole idea was just to create ownership of the space because libraries are for the whole community and we want the spaces inside to reflect that so everyone feels welcome,” Ms Johnstone said.

Want to help paint the mural? Come to Miriam Vale Library, 34 Roe St, on Friday, April 12, 10am-noon. Anyone under 25 is welcome.