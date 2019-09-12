Bay woman front and centre in culture identity TV series

Hervey Bay filmmaker Rachel Anderson and Brisbane's Mary Duong teamed up to create the short film, Bananas, which is set to air on SBS on Demand today.

HERVEY Bay will be in the spotlight on SBS today with the airing of Bananas , a short film co-directed and presented by local filmmaker Rachel Anderson.

Rachel, a Filipino-Australian, and talented filmmaker Mary Duong, a Vietnamese Australia from Brisbane, teamed up to create an 18-minute, three part film, which explores their cultural identities.

As Australian-born Asian women, the two tackle the toughest of life's questions in the film - who are they, where did they come from and what's next.

Rachel, 27, said the heart of the series is based on friendship and family, being inquisitive and discovering commonalities with some delicious food and family along the way.

"I have always loved how food has the ability to bring people together and create connection," Rachel said.

"I am grateful that I was able to combine three things that I love into one series.

"The message behind Bananas is that we should spend time with the people that we love.

"If somebody feels like they want to call their mum after watching the show, then I feel I have done my job.

"I see Bananas as a love letter to young Asian- Australian people like me and to people who have migrated to Australia and now call it home."

Hervey Bay featured heavily in the film, with part of the second episode filmed in the region.

"The crew spent two days in Hervey Bay, some of the crew sleeping at my parents' house in Point Vernon where we shot.

"The episode shows me driving up the Bruce Highway and into Hervey Bay. In the episode I visit my parents, Rita and Max at the house I grew up in in Point Vernon.

"During my visit, I cook some traditional Filipino food and dessert with my mum. We have a conversation on camera about how my mum came to Australia with my father, making the hard decision to leave her family behind. But she tells me that it was the best decision she ever made for herself.

"We have a heart to heart about my father and how we wish we can take away his pain (he is 83 and lives in chronic pain).

"I thank her for giving me a good life and a good childhood. The episode concludes with my parents and I eating the meal that my mum and I made together."

The inaugural SBS Short Film Festival will premiere on SBS On Demand from Friday, September 13 to Sunday, September 15, with Bananas premiering on Friday, September 13.

Over three days, the festival will showcase 14 short films from emerging Australian creatives.

Download the SBS on Demand app at SBS.com.au. All films will remain on the platform once they have premiered.