Bay man's bizarre explanation for DNA at robbery

Jarrod Michael Holmes was found guilty of driving without a licence and a registration plate offence after a trial in Hervey Bay Magistrates Court on Monday.

A MAN whose DNA was found at the scene of a robbery told police he had been framed because he left used syringes around.

The 36-year-old also pleaded guilty to entering a premise and committing an indictable offence after he was caught on CCTV robbing a Hervey Bay liquor store earlier this year.

Holmes was seen by Maryborough police dog squad officer-in-charge Sergeant Ian Grigoris in the driver's seat of a reversing stolen Hertz hire car on the Esplanade in Point Vernon about 5.45pm on January 24.

The court heard the Booral man was disqualified from driving by a court order and the plates attached to the 2016 silver Camry were from a Ford Explorer registered to Holmes.

While the police prosecutor questioned Sgt Grigoris, Holmes was reprimanded by the magistrate for calling out "bulls---" to the officer's claims.

"He told me he wasn't driving, it was his mate who was somewhere out in the mudflats and he didn't know his name," Sgt Grigoris said.

"Within the 45 minutes no one approached us or was seen to fit this description."

Holmes claimed he was sitting in the car's airconditioning while a friend went fishing and Sgt Grigoris "had the sun in his eyes and he can't see s---".

Holmes, who represented himself, became despondent with the trial after questioning Sgt Grigoris, refusing to present closing arguments.

"I'm done, I just want to get out of here, I just want to go home," Holmes said.

"The police are above the law, there is nothing I can say which will change its mind."

Magistrate Stephen Guttridge ruled Holmes gave an "implausible explanation" when intercepted.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Glenn Whittle outlined a separate occasion where Holmes was caught on CCTV smashing the window of a bottle shop and stealing a case of beer.

"The offender returned a short time later in different clothing and poured a liquid substance over the broken glass, the defendant was identified by blood left at the scene," Sgt Whittle said.

"He denied committing the offence and in relation to the blood said sometimes he leaves used syringes around and someone could have framed him."

Holmes was convicted and fined $1000 for the driving offences and lost his licence for two years.

He was also convicted and fined $750 for the break in and ordered to pay $50 restitution.