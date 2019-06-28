Menu
Crime

Man tells police to 'get f---ed', flees on push scooter

Jodie Callcott
by
28th Jun 2019 12:02 AM
A MAN who thought it was funny to run from police on his push scooter has been fined.

Police were called when a man refused to leave the front of a relative's house.

When police arrived, they found Jeffrey James Kennedy walking down the street.

Police prosecutor Louese McConnell told Hervey Bay Magistrates Court that police attempted to stop Kennedy, but he refused.

"He told police to 'get f---ed you dog c---s' and avoided police by fleeing on his scooter," she said.

Kennedy was arrested after a short chase on foot.

Ms McConnell said when police asked Kennedy why he didn't stop, he said, "because I thought it was funny".

Kennedy pleaded guilty to wilful damage and obstructing police and was fined $750. No conviction was recorded.

