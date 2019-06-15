Man fined $6.5k for ignoring notice

A Hervey Bay father has walked away from court with more than $6000 fine after his car was clocked speeding and evading police.

A HERVEY Bay father has been left with a large hole in his pocket for his car being clocked speeding even though he claims he wasn't behind the wheel at the time.

Daniel Paul Tonkin's car's number plate was recorded when it was being driven at 114km/h in a 60km/h zone, the driver then evading police at 8.20pm on January 21.

Mr Tonkin pleaded guilty after he failed to comply with an evasion notice within four days served to him as the registered owner of the vehicle.

Police prosecutor Sonia Edwards said the 29-year-old had not complied with the notice or provided a statutory declaration about the steps he took to find the driver of the vehicle at the time of the offence.

Fiona Terrell said her client had not understood the seriousness of failing to comply with the evasion notice within the allotted time.

"Unfortunately my client did not seek legal advice when he was given the notice, otherwise this matter may have taken a different course, who knows," MsTerrell said.

"He wasn't aware of the ramifications of not completing the statutory declaration and made some assumptions. .

"He now knows what the impact of that is and that it will have a crushing impact."

Ms Terrell said MrTonkin, who was supported by his grandmother and grandfather in court, would likely lose his job as an apprentice in a local air-conditioning business as a result of losing his licence.

The court heard the father-of-three had the sole custody of his five-year-old son and had been planning to move into his own house which would now be "put in jeopardy".

MrTonkin was convicted and fined $6527.50, the minimum of the mandatory sentencing, and lost his licence for two years.