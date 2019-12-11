Baxter surprised but award is deserving

MOTORSPORT: She is often seen officiating at various events in Queensland.

Kelly Baxter's efforts were officially recognised when she won the Best Sports Medics Official of the Year award at the MX Store Motorcycle Awards last Saturday night.

Kelly Baxter (right) with from left are: award sponsor Greg Bath from Best Medics, Sandy Golding and Kelsey Short PICTURE: Katherine O’Malley

"I felt honoured but was also extremely nervous to accept the award because I work behind the scenes and avoid being in the limelight," Baxter said.

She said although she was very appreciative of the award, it were her mentors who deserved the credit.

Baxter said it was extremely difficult to be in the limelight as there were many deserving people who contributed to the sport in every event.

"Just to be nominated and short-listed to be in the final three is gratitude in itself," she said.

"I am thankful for the recognition and was in disbelief because this was the second year running that my name was put forward as a nominee and finalist."

Baxter was nominated with Toowoomba's Kelsey Short and Sandy Golding, from Townsville.

The prestigious award is sponsored by Bundaberg's Karen and Gregory Bath, of Best Sports Medics, who provide medical support to motorsport events.

The 2019 race season saw Baxter travel from Townsville to Goondiwindi and all places in between.

She has officiated more than 30 events this year, which were held on weekends.

In the weeks Baxter was home, she provided support to Motorcycling Queensland's clubs with their entry management system.

Between 250-300 people attended the MX Store Motorcycle Awards night, which was designed to celebrate Queensland's outstanding riders, officials, coaches and clubs for their contribution to the sport during year.

Motorcycling Queensland licence 136 coaches, 775 officials and 4608 riders.

MQ permitted more than 1630 events and had more than 53,600 riders participate at these MQ-affiliated events throughout 2019.

So what does 2020 offer Baxter?

"I have already agreed to officiate at numerous events in 2020," she said.

"I will again be travelling all over Queensland and other states to attend these events."

Baxter is secretary of Gladstone District Dirtriders Club at Benaraby Motocross Track.

She said she would like to continue in the role for the upcoming season.