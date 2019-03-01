BAUXITE: The rock that powers QAL

Bauxite was discovered in the mid 1950s in North Queensland.

GLADSTONE is home to the fourth largest alumina refinery in the world.

Opened in 1967, the QAL refinery plant was constructed near South Trees Island in response to the discovery of bauxite deposits in Weipa, North Queensland.

Here are a few facts compiled by The Observer about bauxite and why it is important for the refinery that you may not know.