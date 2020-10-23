Battle with drug addiction lands thief in jail

Steven James Cannon has been jailed for stealing.

A criminal history stretching 25 pages has caught up with a thief who was jailed for a string of petty crimes.

Steven James Cannon had struggled with a drug problem for two decades which led him to rack up 22 stealing offences on his history, defence lawyer Neesha Maidwell said.

Cannon, 42, told her he experienced homelessness after leaving his housing in a bid to avoid temptation from bad influences.

Several public nuisance offences across the Coast and stealing a speaker while on parole resulted in more jail time after he fronted Maroochydore Magistrates Court on Thursday.

Cannon pleaded guilty to 12 charges including three counts of public nuisance and one count of possessing marijuana.

His spree of mostly petty crimes spanned May to July.

Police prosecutor Lee Allan said an appropriate sentence was 12 months in jail to serve four months.

Ms Maidwell argued Cannon could instead be sentenced to six months in jail.

She said her client had a normal childhood and his family was actively involved in the local boxing community.

"It's clear from his criminal history that Mr Cannon has suffered from substance abuse struggles for around 25 years," Ms Maidwell said.

She said her client had engaged in drug programs which helped him abstain from methamphetamine.

"It was at this time he made the decision to leave his address due to the types of people who were visiting and the impact it would have had on his abstinence from methamphetamine," Ms Maidwell said.

Magistrate Chris Callaghan said Cannon's jail sentences were going to get longer and longer if he didn't start showing some maturity.

"Yep, you're a drug addict," he said.

"Yep, you're a pest and that's the only way you can be described."

He considered Cannon had been returned to jail in July when his parole was suspended.

Cannon was sentenced to 12 months in jail with parole eligibility on November 20.