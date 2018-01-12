Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Battle to resolve the chickpea dispute hurting our farmers

CHICKPEAS: A field of Irrigated chickpeas
CHICKPEAS: A field of Irrigated chickpeas CONTRIBUTED
Tegan Annett
by

THE Federal Government is going to great lengths to resolve a trade dispute involving Queensland's fastest-growing export product.

Federal Agriculture Minister David Littleproud will travel to India to try to mend a dispute caused by the country's decision to slap a 30 per cent tariff on Australian chickpeas.

Chickpeas have been identified as one of the markets Gladstone Ports Corporation wants to grow.

In 2017 there were 368,951 tonnes of chickpeas shipped out of Gladstone to India and Bangladesh.

AgForce Grains president Wayne Newton said India's decision was a "devastating blow" for Queensland grain growers who produced 86 per cent of the nation's chickpea exports.

"A 30 per cent import tariff will slash growers' incomes into the future and what's even worse is that an estimated 200,000 tonnes of chickpeas and lentils were already on their way to India when this decision was announced in late December," he said.

Mr Newton said access to key international markets like India was vital for Australian agricultural exports like chickpeas.

"With Australian farmers exporting about three quarters of what we produce, reducing trade distortions in global markets and achieving new export opportunities is critical," he said.

Related Items

Topics:  agforce chickpeas export farmers gladstone ports corporation

Gladstone Observer
'Not favourable': Council cops criticism for car park plan

'Not favourable': Council cops criticism for car park plan

A NUMBER of boaties and tourists have rejected a potential solution to Seventeen Seventy's crowded boat ramp car park.

Gladstone couple introduce baby number three

Ryder James Smith was born at 3.11am on January 8, to parents Jody and Nathan Smith, at Gladstone's Mater Hospital.

A Gladstone couple have welcomed their third child at Mater Hospital

Trevor Laver Boat Ramp a lasting legacy

FAMILY AFFAIR: Rod Laver, Sue Davis, Betty Laver and Mick Laver in front of Trevor's boat known as "Rocket” at the Trevor Laver Boat Ramp.

Dozens of Laver's family and friends attend boat ramp naming.

OPINION: Let's not get carried away with celebrity politics

OPRAH 2020?: Oprah Winfrey is a talented and inspirational businesswoman - but should she sit in the Oval Office?

Should Oprah sit in the Oval Office?

Local Partners