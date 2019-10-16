Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Boxing

Battle-scarred Fenech’s victory salute after heart op

by Dean Ritchie
16th Oct 2019 9:45 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

This is the photo that will warm the hearts of every boxing fan in Australia - and around the world.

It shows Sydney's Marrickville Mauler, Jeff Fenech, up and about after open heart surgery in a Bangkok hospital last week.

This was the same pose Fenech used after winning his 29 professional bouts.

The photograph, posted on social media by friends of Fenech who are staying close to him in Thailand, shows a significant scar down the boxer's chest after a blocked heart valve was replaced. Thai doctors say the operation was a success.

"Great to see Jeff Fenech on the mend," boxer Billy Dib posted. "So happy to see him making a great recovery."

Jeff Fenech gives his victory salute in a Thai hospital after having heart surgery. Picture: Facebook
Jeff Fenech gives his victory salute in a Thai hospital after having heart surgery. Picture: Facebook

Other photos show a gaunt-looking Fenech being treated by a Thai doctor, and another signing an autograph for a nurse.

The Fenech camp has been stunned at the outpouring of care and emotion for the legendary Aussie boxer.

While family say Fenech still has significant progress to make in his recovery, it is hoped he may return home to Sydney within the next fortnight.

Fenech will, however, miss his daughter Jessica's wedding in Sydney this Saturday.

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has been calling Fenech several times a week to show his support.

Fenech had told The Daily Telegraph last Sunday: "I'm getting better, mate. I'm in my own room which they didn't think would happen in three days - it usually takes a week. The surgeon came and couldn't believe how I had improved."

Fenech has also been battling a bout of pneumonia.

More Stories

Show More
heart surgery jeff fenech thai hospital

Top Stories

    Man in hospital after crash in major intersection

    premium_icon Man in hospital after crash in major intersection

    News A MAN was taken to hospital after what was reported as a vehicle and motorbike crash.

    ‘Stay away from cars’: Motorist’s shocking DUI reading

    premium_icon ‘Stay away from cars’: Motorist’s shocking DUI reading

    News A GLADSTONE dad admitted to having an alcohol problem after he blew nearly five...

    $1b plant on track: Ammonia project start date within sight

    premium_icon $1b plant on track: Ammonia project start date within sight

    Business Jobs close to home is the aim for Australian Future Energy CEO Kerry Parker.

    The everyday heroes from Agnes Water

    premium_icon The everyday heroes from Agnes Water

    News Michael Stuth does not consider himself a hero but the thousands of people in Nepal...