Battle for high school at Calliope heats up

The Queensland Election is shining a spotlight on the Calliope high school proposal. Christopher Chan GLA191212ARTS

THE political stoush over a proposed high school at Calliope refuses to hit the canvas as Liberal National Party candidate for Callide Colin Boyce says he's personally in favour of the project.

This comes after Labor candidate for Callide Darren Blackwood reaffirmed on Wednesday a re-elected Palaszczuk government would commit $60 million towards the development of the high school.

"My position has always been in support of the proposed Calliope high school," Mr Boyce said.

"Calliope is the only town in Queensland that I know that has a McDonald's and no high school.

"The LNP's official stand is we will be consulting the Schools Commission and they will consult with the people of Calliope.

"If there is a need for that high school we will build it.

"There's 600 children at the primary school here in Calliope... all the evidence to me points to the need for the high school and I'm sure the commission will have the same view."

FULL SUPPORT: LNP Callide candidate Colin Boyce at the proposed site of a high school for Calliope. Andrew Thorpe

However Mr Boyce disputed Labor's election commitment, producing the 2017/18 Queensland Budget Capital Statement which did not list Calliope among dozens of current and proposed schools in line for funding.

"There is nothing in the figures here in the post 2017/18 budget," he said.

"There's two months until it's 2018 - how can you commit to a $60 million high school in 2020 when there's nothing in the budget?

"It's just more procrastination by a do-nothing government."

Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher hit back at Mr Boyce's claims, pointing towards the forward estimates in the 2016/17 Queensland Budget Measures which states 'Funding of $60 million is being internally allocated, from the State School Base Capital Works Program, for the construction of a new state high school at Calliope'.

PROMISE: Member for Gladstone Glenn Butcher with Labor candidate for Callide Darren Blackwood on the site of the proposed Calliope high school. Julia Bartrim

"We promised we would deliver Calliope High School and we will," Mr Butcher said.

"Let me be clear that a re-elected Palaszczuk government will build this school in Calliope. The timelines haven't changed. The school will be ready for enrolments in 2020.

"If Mr Boyce and his leader Tim Nicholls were serious about the safety of students in Calliope, they would get on board and build this high school so that hundreds of students didn't have to get on the buses and travel on the highway into Gladstone every day.

"All the LNP have done is announce that they will re-establish a Planning Commission to look into whether a school is needed.

"The people of Calliope deserve better."