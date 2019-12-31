Menu
Michael Ludkin has been selection for the Queenslands U23 Mens Softball Squad for 2019.
Sport

Batting the focus for Michael Ludkin

NICK KOSSATCH
31st Dec 2019 3:55 PM
SOFTBALL: Gladstone’s Michael Ludkin expects to be a more complete player in 2020.

On the eve of his second Open Men’s National Championship in the ACT from January 12-18 he has been working on parts of his game.

“I’ve been working on my batting a lot with Nigel Jones and on my pitching with Randall Noonan,” he said.

“He’s helped me with my change-ups and cutters.”

Ludkin said it was a great sign for Gladstone softball that others from the port city will represent Queensland.

“There’s a lot of young kids coming through and I help them out when I can at training,” he said. His younger brother Daniel and fellow Gladstone player Josh Ferguson were in the Queensland side that won the under-18 Men’s Championship. “Dan and I help each other out and we both point out on what we need to work on,” he said.

Gladstone’s Joshua Wilson will also play in the ACT for the under-14 side while Kirsty Lester and Nickolas Gehrmann will play for the Queensland under-16 teams in Victoria from this Saturday.

