Michael Ludkin has been selection for the Queenslands U23 Mens Softball Squad for 2019.
Softball and Baseball

Batting the focus for Michael Ludkin as nationals start

NICK KOSSATCH
12th Jan 2020 2:12 PM | Updated: 2:12 PM
SOFTBALL: Gladstone's Michael Ludkin expects to be a more complete player in 2020.

On the eve of his second Open Men's National Championship in the ACT from Sunday to next Saturday, he has been working on parts of his game.

Ludkin and his team play Victoria and South Australia on Sunday.

"I've been working on my batting a lot with Nigel Jones and on my pitching with Randall Noonan," Ludkin said.

"He's helped me with my change-ups and cutters."

Ludkin said it was a great sign for Gladstone softball that others from the port city will represent Queensland.

"There's a lot of young kids coming through and I help them out when I can at training," he said.

His younger brother Daniel and fellow Gladstone player Josh Ferguson were in the Queensland side that won the under-18 Men's Championship.

"Dan and I help each other out and we both point out on what we need to work on," he said.

Gladstone's Joshua Wilson will also play in New South Wales for the under-14 Queensland Storm side in the champs that also started on Sunday..

Kirsty Lester and Nickolas Gehrmann were a part of the national championship-winning Queensland under-16 teams in Victoria just recently.

Gladstone Observer

