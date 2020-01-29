Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
An artist's impression of what the battery energy storage system will look like when it is built in Wandoan. The system is a partnership between Vera Energy Australia and AGL, and will power up to 57,000 homes when it is built.
An artist's impression of what the battery energy storage system will look like when it is built in Wandoan. The system is a partnership between Vera Energy Australia and AGL, and will power up to 57,000 homes when it is built.
News

One of Australia's largest batteries comes to southwest

Meg Gannon
29th Jan 2020 11:08 AM | Updated: 12:56 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

ONE of Australia's largest grid-scale batteries is set to power up to 57,000 homes when it is built in southwest Queensland.

Energy giant AGL and Vena Energy Australia today signed a 15-year agreement to construct and operate the batteries in Wandoan.

Work on the battery energy storage system, which will have a capacity of 100 megawatts and store 150 megawatt hours of energy, is scheduled to take 18 months.

About 30 jobs will be created in southwest Queensland during the project's construction.

AGL CEO Brett Redman said the battery system would provide capacity when the Coopers Gap Wind Farm, located between Dalby and Kingaroy, was not generating power.

Vena Energy Australia will build, own and maintain the battery energy storage system while AGL will have full operational dispatch rights.

"The (battery energy storage system) is a major milestone in the continuing modernisation of Queensland's energy supply and improves the reliability of the power grid," Vena Energy CEO Nitin Apte said.

"The project will bolster a positive investment environment for future projects, as well as encourage broader adoption of renewable energy in Queensland and in Australia."

The battery system is the latest step in Vera Energy's $650 million Wandoan South Solar Project, which has a proposed capacity of 1000 megawatts.

Energy Minister Anthony Lynham the project showed renewable energy was "steaming ahead" in Queensland.

"All of this investment demonstrates industry's strong confidence in Queensland's growing clean energy industry," Dr Lynham said.

Construction on the batteries is set to begin in July.

More Stories

Show More
agl energy renewable energy southwest queensland toowoomba energy
Toowoomba Chronicle

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New fishing comp hits region

        premium_icon New fishing comp hits region

        News THE Awoonga Dam Open will be more than a fishing competition – it aims to hook young people into the sport and teach fishing enthusiasts of all ages how to improve.

        Town celebrates as school is finally opened

        premium_icon Town celebrates as school is finally opened

        News Lynda Ninness celebrates the opening of our new school.

        No risk to safety: Airport to decommission landing system

        premium_icon No risk to safety: Airport to decommission landing system

        News Safety will not be affected by change at Gladstone Airport: CEO

        ‘Doing the same job’: Future of marine rescue under review

        premium_icon ‘Doing the same job’: Future of marine rescue under review

        News Opinions divided over recommendation to merge marine rescue groups