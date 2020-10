Queensland Ambulance Service was called to an Agnes Water residence this morning to assist a woman who reported getting battery acid in her eyes.

A WOMAN required medical assistance this morning after she reported getting battery acid in her eyes at Agnes Water.

Queensland Ambulance Service officers were called to a residence about 8.15am.

A QAS spokesman said nothing had exploded but the woman in her 20s was concerned that she had wiped battery acid in her eyes.

She was taken to a local GP for further treatment.