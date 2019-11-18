Batsman collects brother in ‘sickening’ blow

Ashton Agar of the Warriors is after being hit in the head while fielding.

Redbacks quick Wes Agar says he felt "sick'' and "rattled'' after his brother Ashton was struck in the head while fielding by a ball he hit in Sunday's Marsh One-Day Cup clash at Karen Rolton Oval.

Ashton, who was fielding at mid-on, crashed to the turf when his feet slipped and the hard-hit ball went through his fingers and smashed into his forehead.

Wes - who refused to take a run with SA sitting at 8-183 in pursuit of Western Australia's 252 and with a spot in the final on the line - sprinted down the pitch to rush to his older brother's aid.

After a tense few minutes and with blood streaming from a gash on Ashton's head, the Australian orthodox spinner got to his feet and - under medical supervision - walked from the field.

He was later cleared of any serious damage apart from a laceration and possible mild concussion, and spoke to Wes at length at the end of play following the Warriors' thrilling six-run win.

"I was pretty rattled at that stage,'' Wes told The Advertiser of the "scary'' incident.

"Luckily he is all good but at that point I didn't feel very good at all. It looked really bad and I was just worrying about his health, nothing else.

"I ran out of my crease to see him because it didn't look good and I didn't feel great.

"But it's good that he's OK.''

Paceman Wes, who bagged five wickets in the Warriors' batting innings, said the cut on Ashton's head was caused by the ball hitting his sunglasses.

"The glasses split him open and the doc wanted to stitch him up, but he's just got engaged so he said he'll leave it to a plastic surgeon, I think,'' Wes said.

Ashton Agar leaves the field after the blow.

Man of the match, five-wicket WA quick Nathan Coulter-Nile, was close to the incident and said he feared Ashton had been badly injured.

"Bowled by his brother and then hit by his brother, not a great day for him,'' Coulter-Nile said.

"It looked nasty, I was right next to it, and it sounded bad and there was lots of blood early. Luckily he's OK.''

Wes had earlier bowled Ashton for five and said he enjoyed dismissing his big brother.

"It's always nice to get your brother out,'' he said.

"I played against him once previously and bowled two balls to him, so to get the five (wickets) and him on the fifth one, I'm not going to lie, it was pretty special.''