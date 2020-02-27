Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
CALLIDE MINE: Batchfire is offering Production Trainee opportunities for recent Callide Valley school leavers.
CALLIDE MINE: Batchfire is offering Production Trainee opportunities for recent Callide Valley school leavers.
News

Batchfire seeks production trainees

Contributed
27th Feb 2020 10:58 AM | Updated: 12:48 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

CHRIS Coombes, Batchfire Resources Business Head has announced Batchfire is offering Production Trainee opportunities for recent Callide Valley school leavers with a genuine interest in developing a career in mining.

Trainees will complete a structured training plan to achieve a Certificate III in Surface Extraction Operations plus obtaining coal competencies in operating various types of heavy mining equipment.

"The future of Callide Mine is dependant on skilled employees who live in our local communities therefore trainees must be residents of the Callide Valley Regional area. This includes townships of Biloela, Goovigen, Jambin and Thangool and their immediate areas" Mr Coombes said.

Applicants must be at least 17 years of age and possess a valid driver's licence and have completed schooling within the last 3 years.

For more information visit www.batchfire.com.au/employment.

More Stories

Show More
Central Telegraph

Just In

    Just In

      Runaway baboon gets the snip

      Runaway baboon gets the snip
      • 27th Feb 2020 12:27 PM

      Top Stories

        REVEALED: Drug hot spots in Gladstone

        premium_icon REVEALED: Drug hot spots in Gladstone

        Crime Find out which suburbs had the most drug offences in the past quarter.

        GIG GUIDE: Entertainment, live music in the region

        premium_icon GIG GUIDE: Entertainment, live music in the region

        News Your weekly guide to what’s on in the region.

        ‘Chopper’ show: Laughing at the silence

        premium_icon ‘Chopper’ show: Laughing at the silence

        News Comedian Heath Franklin takes on infamous criminal in show

        Two car crash near high school

        premium_icon Two car crash near high school

        News Police say both cars were in “bad condition”.