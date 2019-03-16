Bassani sidelined as Capras aim for another win

OUT: CQ Capras' centre Nathan Bassani will miss the Round 2 clash against Wynnum Manly due to suspension.

RUGBY LEAGUE: Centre Nathan Bassani will miss the CQ Capras first home game of the season after being suspended for a Grade 1 shoulder charge.

The charge stemmed from an incident in the 43rd minute of the team's monumental 36-14 Round 1 win over Souths Logan Magpies last Sunday.

Bassani, who had carryover points from two years ago, was handed a three-week suspension by the QRL judiciary at Thursday night's hearing.

Experienced campaigner Junior Kirisome comes in to replace him in an otherwise unchanged line-up for tonight's game against Wynnum Manly at Browne Park.

Capras coach David Faiumu wants his troops to bring the same grit and resolve that secured them the all-important win last week.

Round 8 last year was the last time the Capras tasted victory on the road and amazingly it was 16 years since they had beaten Souths at their home ground, Davies Park.

Faiumu said the focus again was on effort. "The message is to bring effort in everything you do, trust your ability and execute the things you've been working on," Faiumu said.

"I want the players to enjoy the crowd, enjoy the emotion but keep their minds focused on their role in the team and the job that they have to do.

"Defensively we have to be strong, we need to win the contact, complete our sets and put them under enormous pressure, both in defence and attack."

CQ Capras team v Wynnum Manly Seagulls - 7pm tonight at Browne Park, Rockhampton

1. Matt Wright 2. Kainoa Gudgeon 3. Bessie Aufaga-To'omaga 4. Junior Kirisome 5. Luke George 6. Maipele Morseau 7. Jack Madden 8. Ryan Jefferey 9. Aaron Teroi 10. Jamie Hill 11. Bill Cullen 12. Aaron Pene 13. Billy Gilbert; 14. George Grant 15. Chalice Atoi 16. Jack Lote 20. Dave Taylor.