Basketball Qld u18 State Championships to be livestreamed

Queensland’s best young hoops talents on show as we stream State Championships

Australia's next hoops superstar could be on the Gold Coast this week as teams battle it out at the Basketball Queensland under-18 State Championships.

The first tournament for the year will tip-off at Carrara's Gold Coast Leisure and Sports Complex on Wednesday with the championship games to be contested on Sunday.

And in good news for all basketball fans, we will be livestreaming the action.

Every game on the venue's showcourt - court seven in hall one - will be streamed live on this website.

Lilly Rotunno will lead the Gold Coast Waves at the under-18 State Championships this week. Picture: Scott Powick/NewsCorp

Basketball Queensland chief operating officer, Joshua Pascoe, said the livestream was great news for the tournament.

"As the pinnacle of representative basketball in Queensland we're expecting high quality, fast paced basketball throughout the week.

Spartan Summah Hanson will be one of the stars in action in the tournament this week. Picture: Richard Walker

"For people to be able to watch from around the state, Australia and internationally for as little as $1 per week is a great opportunity to help to grow the game of basketball" he said.

The tournament will see the Townsville Flames shooting for three consecutive state championships in the girls but the home side Gold Coast Waves, who have been dominant in this age group, will go in as favourites.

Kobe McDowell-White helped the Southern Districts Spartans win the State Championship last year but will lead the RedCity Roar this year. Picture: Breeanna Reidy

While in the boys competition, it will be the Southern Districts Spartans aiming to repeat.

News Corp's Queensland head of digital Bryce Johns said the partnership with basketball was flourishing.

''In the past few months we've streamed the State under-12, under-14, under-16 and CBSQ senior and junior champs. Plus a Queensland State League match of the round and most of the finals series," he said.

''Basketball followers should be finding our mastheads the home of Queensland basketball.''

