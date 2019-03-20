Basketball mania on a Gladstone Saturday night

AIR TIME: Gladstone's Dylan Owen will also get plenty of minutes in Saturday trial game against Rockhampton Rockets.

AIR TIME: Gladstone's Dylan Owen will also get plenty of minutes in Saturday trial game against Rockhampton Rockets. Mike Richards GLA151218BBAL

BASKETBALL: Gladstone hoops fans have the chance to see their team in action on Saturday night at Kev Broom Stadium.

Gladstone Port City Power Capricorn Surge take on a youthful Rockhampton Rockets at 7pm in a pre-season trial as the Power steps up its preparation for the QBL season opener also against Rocky on April 27.

Power coach Brady Walmsley said it's the perfect way to put his systems in place in a match situation.

"We recognise that Rockhampton will be boasting a team that is largely under-23, but nevertheless, we see this as a good chance to play meaningful pre-season basketball against an unfamiliar opposition,” he said.

Fans will get the chance to see ex-Rockets player Jared Blanchard, point guard Kyle Tipene from Mount Gambier Pioneers and Stephen Kiir, from South West Metro Pirates. Walmsley said any team coached by veteran mentor Neal Tweedy will be well drilled. "They will play hard and will be well coached, challenging our ability to effectively execute our systems,” Walmsley said.

Home-grown products Mitch Knight, Dylan Owen, Nathan Druitt, Troy Robinson and Josh Melaney will also get minutes in the practice match.

Power team: Nathan Druitt, Taylor Young, Jared Blanchard, Troy Robinson, Stephen Kiir, Kyle Tipene, Dylan Owen, Josh Melaney, Mitch Knight.

Entry is free.