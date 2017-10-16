Basketball club plans to grow but needs grants

WATER DAMAGE: Ashley Wilmot, president of Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association Inc, with the soon-to-be-upgraded basketball court.

THE Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association needs a new court, and thanks to the State Government, it will be able to get one next month.

Association president Ashley Wilmot says the outside court at Kev Broome Stadium needs pulling up and resurfacing because it was under water for two weeks during Cyclone Debbie.

The court not only suffered during the cyclone, but it also drains poorly, meaning water pools on the court during rainy weather, rendering it useless.

GABA applied for, and was successful in obtaining, a State Government grant of $117 937.

But this court upgrade is just a small part of GABA's long-term plan, Mr Wilmot says.

He thinks that "people who pay registration fees should have decent facilities,” and that the association has the potential to grow significantly.

Currently GABA has 440 members.

It's difficult to grow the association's membership without more indoor courts, currently they only have one, so Mr Wilmot said they intended to grow the competition using outdoor courts, which were relatively low cost.

"Once we've got something big enough we'll build two or three more (indoor) courts,” he said.

The association was one of five in the Gladstone region to receive funding through the Get Playing Places and Spaces program.