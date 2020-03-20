Bashed in their own home: Couple in hiding after attack

A Nambour couple are in hiding after they were assaulted in a brutal alleged home invasion on Sunday morning. Photo: John McCutcheon

A TERRIFIED couple have fled their Nambour home, fearing for their safety, after a neighbourly dispute escalated into a brutal alleged attack.

The couple, who wish to remain anonymous for their safety, were the victims of an alleged break-and-enter and assault in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The 56-year-old woman said she woke up about 2am when she heard someone "smash through" the front door. When she went to investigate, she said the man started punching and kicking her.

As she was screaming for help and laying on the ground in a ball, her 63-year-old husband, who suffers with dementia, woke up and attempted to fight the intruder off her, she said.

"He's so proud that me managed to get (the offender) off me," she said.

Her husband also suffered severe injuries from the alleged assault, but can't remember what happened.

"The whole time we were screaming. I was screaming out 'stop, what are you doing, stop'," she said.

"I crawled up into a little ball to cover my face. I've got bruising on my arms and cuts."

The man fled the scene after the incident, but a police spokesman said they had later arrested a suspect at home.

The man accused of the attack is in custody but the couple have fled the neighbourhood and are "hiding" in a holiday house, too afraid to return to their own home.

"We will not go back to that house," the woman said.

"We don't know where we're going to live."

The couple moved to the Sunshine Coast from Melbourne two years ago, seeking a "warm" place to retire and a home close to the hospital where they could both receive treatment for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD).

But now, both being on disability support pensions, they're facing an uncertain future if they need to find another place to live to feel safe.

"He has gone for the weakest link basically," the woman said.

"We're very scared.

"At the moment (we're) just … hiding in the house."

The woman said she had felt increasingly unsafe in the Nambour area due to drug use.

"I believe there's a lot of drugs in Nambour, a lot of ice. I believe it's very easy to get," she said.

She said she hoped the extra police officers deployed in the town would help curb the rising crime rate.

The man has been charged with entering a dwelling with intent and two counts of common assault.

He appeared in Maroochydore Magistrates Court via video link on Friday.

The case was adjourned to Monday, March 23 for mention.