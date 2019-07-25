Barty to play home tournament before Aus Open

ASH Barty is back in Brisbane and will try to win her home tournament sleeping in her own bed.

The sight of uncracked Easter eggs in her cupboard in Ipswich reminded Barty that she has not been home since April following her tour de force which has taken her to the top of world tennis.

The no-fuss, nonchalant, newly crowned world No.1 has signed to play in the Brisbane International in January, a significant coup given she missed the event last year to play The Hopman Cup in Perth.

Around 70 junior Queensland tennis players welcomed Barty back to Queensland at the Queensland Tennis Centre with a guard of honour that provided a rousing ovation when she walked on centre court after a meeting with Queensland Premier Annatacia Palaszczuk.

"I have always enjoyed amazing support in Brisbane and feel so incredibly lucky to play at home,'' Barty said.

"I played here in the Fed Cup and the crowd was incredible. To kick off 2020 at home in my own bed, playing in my own backyard. I cannot wait.''

Ash Barty poses with junior tennis players during the welcome home event at Queensland Tennis Centre. Picture: Chris Hyde/Getty Images

The French Open winner, who will return to tournament play in Montreal next month, said her No.1 ranking still felt "surreal''.

"Our goal was to make the top 10. Little things change but the way I live my life has not changed. I have not changed who I am.''

"The support I have had from the Australian public has been incredible.

"It was great to see my puppies and all the little things you miss on the road.

"Its been great spending time with my family and going down to my sisters' place for a coffee of my parents whenever I have a spare hour. I spend a lot of time at home with my dogs just cruising.''

"I still have so many goals I want to achieve. I am more driven and more hungry than ever. There are still so many players out there I want to beat.''