Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ash Barty will have to go back to the drawing board after her Canadian Open defeat.
Ash Barty will have to go back to the drawing board after her Canadian Open defeat.
Tennis

Barty shock as Aussie top seed falls at first hurdle

7th Aug 2019 7:26 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

Ashleigh Barty has been knocked out of the Canadian Open's first round by home hope Sofia Kenin.

The Aussie world No.1 fell to the American 6-7 (5-7) 6-3 6-4 in Toronto.

Compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic also had to retire from the opening round while trailing Polish ace Iga Swiatek 4-1 in the first set of their match.

Meanwhile, Alex de Minaur and Jordan Thompson have fallen at the first hurdle at the Canadian Open in Montreal to leave John Millman and Nick Kyrgios as the last Australian men in the tournament.

De Minaur couldn't get past Dan Evans, who beat the Australian No.1 6-4 7-6 (8-6).

Thompson was defeated by American John Isner 6-3 3-6 7-6 (8-6) in another tense match

More Stories

Show More
ash barty canadian open editors picks sport tennis

Top Stories

    'Why not?': O'Dowd doubles down on nuclear power support

    premium_icon 'Why not?': O'Dowd doubles down on nuclear power support

    Politics KEN O'Dowd has doubled down on his support for an inquiry into nuclear power, dubbing it is an "obligation” of his work as the Federal Member for Flynn.

    'Glaring anomaly': Senator hits out over GP rule change

    premium_icon 'Glaring anomaly': Senator hits out over GP rule change

    Health Senator Chisholm has asked for the decision to be reviewed.

    $3.1m contract for waste plant upgrade up for grabs

    premium_icon $3.1m contract for waste plant upgrade up for grabs

    Council News Gladstone Regional Council is hosting a briefing session today.

    Tannum Sands mum selected as finalist in national awards

    premium_icon Tannum Sands mum selected as finalist in national awards

    News Leesa was selected as one of 12 finalists in the category.