Pat Cummins, Nathan Lyon and Brad Haddin spend some time with the French Open champion.
Barty lords it up with Aussie cricketers

by Stephen Drill
26th Jun 2019 11:35 AM

Ash Barty's rise to world number one in tennis has its perks, with Australian one-day cricket captain Aaron Finch inviting her to Lord's.

Barty pulled out of the Eastbourne International this week and headed to the cricket instead, to watch Australia dominate on a seaming pitch with a 64-run win.

And Barty, who left tennis to play cricket for the Brisbane Heat, was in awe of Finch, who made a century to lead his team to a comfortable win.

Ash Barty was a welcome visitor into the Aussie changerooms.
She posed for pictures with Finch, Langer, Steve Smith, Nathan Lyon and Mitchell Starc.

The photographs appeared to be taken inside the players change rooms.

Her boyfriend, golfer Garry Kissick, joined her at Lord's, and posted a picture of a signed Australian cricket shirt.

Ash Barty with Shaun Marsh and Glenn Maxwell.
"Love watching the Aussies beat England in their own backyard," he posted on Instagram.

Barty, who ascended to world number one after a victory at Birmingham over the weekend, will start as No 1 seed at Wimbledon in London next week.

The slam champion wasn't the only celebrity at Lord's.

 

Prince Edward, Earl of Wessex finds himself sitting next to Ed Sheeran at Lord’s.
Actor Stephen Fry, singer Ed Sheeran, England football manager Gareth Southgate and the Earl of Wessexs, Price edward were all in attendance.

