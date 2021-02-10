Menu
Ash Barty has taken to the courts with a heavily strapped thigh for a doubles match at the Australian Open
Tennis

Barty injury mystery

by Russell Gould
10th Feb 2021 5:08 PM

Less than 24 hours after her barnstorming opening to the Australian Open world number one Ash Barty has thrown a potential injury curveball in to her campaign.

Barty took to the courts for her opening doubles match on Wednesday with a heavily strapped thigh.

It came the day after she blitzed her opening round opponent with a 6-0,6-0 victory.

The extent of the injury, or how Barty sustained it, is unclear.

Barty played out her doubles match with American partner Jennifer Brady, with the pair winning 6-2, 6-4 in just over an hour.

While she played out the match, Barty did look restrained on court 13.

Barty is scheduled to play fellow Aussie Daria Gavrilova on Thursday in their second round clash.

