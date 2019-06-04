Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The 18-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to entering a dwelling with intent. Photo: Nick Clayton.
The 18-year-old man pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court to entering a dwelling with intent. Photo: Nick Clayton.
Crime

Semi-naked intruder’s bizarre request

by ANNIE PERETS
4th Jun 2019 7:22 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN wearing nothing but underwear jumped the fence of a Palm Beach home, walked inside and asked a resident for a towel.

Antonio Fisher told the Southport Magistrates Court he had gone for a swim in the ocean in the dark on March 4 and needed a towel.

The 18-year-old man pleaded guilty to entering a dwelling with intent.

Police prosecutor Donn Reid said the house's resident asked Fisher to leave and a "scuffle" ensued between the pair about 8pm.

"(Fisher) told police he went for a swim and it was cold and he saw a light on in the victim's house," Mr Reid said.

"He did not know the victim."

Representing himself in court, Fisher said he was homeless in March.

"I was in my underwear," Fisher said.

"I was heavily intoxicated at the time and I was also not on my medication."

Fisher said he has since gained employment as a bartender.

He was fined $750 and no conviction was recorded.

More Stories

Show More
court crime gold coast intruder semi-naked

Top Stories

    'Make it real': The Morcombes' message to Calliope students

    premium_icon 'Make it real': The Morcombes' message to Calliope students

    News 'We have the three key words for the children and about 20 videos on safety, from crossing the road to being safe at the beach and internet safety for them,'

    • 4th Jun 2019 7:00 AM
    Gladstone group scoops two national awards

    premium_icon Gladstone group scoops two national awards

    News They were nominated for five awards and won two of them.

    Gladstone group makes kits for women around the globe

    premium_icon Gladstone group makes kits for women around the globe

    Community The group sewing reusable sanitary products for women in need

    Italian family restaurant coming to Gladstone

    premium_icon Italian family restaurant coming to Gladstone

    Business Owner reveals plans for new pizzeria