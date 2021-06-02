Barrister says Crown is ‘putting a slant on the evidence’

Whitsunday cold case murder: Defence barrister for a man charged with shooting his mother in the head makes closing argument.

A barrister for a man accused of brutally slaying his mother with a shotgun says the Crown case was "working backwards" from an assumption of guilt "and putting a slant on the evidence".

Dorothy Britton was shot to death in her bed on or about March 6, 1996 inside her Jubilee Pocket home.

Her eldest son Christopher Britton has pleaded not guilty to murder.

The murder weapon was a shotgun alleged to have been kept at the Timberland Road property and which has never been found.

In his closing argument to a Mackay Supreme Court jury, barrister Jacob Robson said: "For 25 years Dorothy's sudden and violent murder was a mystery.

"It's been an unsolved mystery.

"Despite the best efforts of the original investigators … they couldn't and didn't crack the case."

Mr Robson said cold case officers became involved in 2018 and were "very motivated they told (Christopher) to close the case".

The court heard they used modern police technologies and methodologies, however no new scientific evidence came to life.

Critically, Mr Robson said, police did uncover some new witnesses, who gave "confessional evidence", which he said was the only addition to the cold case investigation.

"This trial isn't about solving a mystery," Mr Robson said, adding the onus was not on his client to come up with a plausible explanation for what happened to his mother.

"(The) case is about determining whether Christopher Britton … pulled the trigger."

Mr Robson said the prosecution's approach to the case was "unfair and flawed".

Christopher Mark Britton has pleaded not guilty to murdering his mother Dorothy Britton with a shotgun in March 1996.

"There's no question that Dorothy Britton suffered a terrible fate," Mr Robson said, adding the photographs shown to the jury during the trial of her body alone in the bed were confronting.

He told the jury their starting point needed to be that Christopher Britton had the presumption of innocence and the fact he did not call or give evidence could not be held against him.

The court heard he gave a statement, addendum statement, and two interviews in relation to his mother's death.

"What else could he have said 25 years later," Mr Robson said, adding that his client had already been cooperative with police.

"He's always denied his involvement."

Mr Robson said the prosecution had relied on a combination of circumstances "characterised as motive and opportunity".

It has been alleged Christopher murdered his mother because he didn't like her and to help his father Ian Britton, who had been having an affair and expected to lose out financially in a divorce.

Mr Robson said there were gaps in the prosecution case, which did not explore how much Ian Britton would lose in a divorce.

Mr Robson said there was also no evidence to suggest Christopher and Ian had the "type of bond where one would go out and kill someone for the other".

"(The) evidence doesn't rise to the point where Christopher resented his mother so much he decided to execute her in cold blood," he said.

Crown prosecution alleged that based on the circumstantial evidence Dorothy had to have been killed sometime between 8pm and 10pm on March 6, and Christopher was the only person who could have done it.

Dorothy was not found until dusk the following day.

Mr Robson said neighbours did not hear any gunshot around this time - and there was evidence to suggest gunshots were heard on March 7 about noon to 1.10pm, when Christopher had been in company with others.

Mr Robson said "how can you say beyond reasonable doubt" Dorothy died on March 6 in light of other evidence.

He said the evidence did not establish the Crown case as the only option and detailed a "very small opportunity and a second-hand motive".

Mr Robson said it raised "a possibility" that Christopher Britton was involved, "but that's as far as it goes".

He also said the confessional evidence from three witnesses was not credible or reliable.

Justice David North began his directions to the jury on Wednesday afternoon.

The trial continues.