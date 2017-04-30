Barrier Reef plea: Leave the herbivores

REEF WARNING: The Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority is asking fishers to avoid these herbivorous fish and others.

HOOKUP fishers are being asked to consider the impact their catch could have on the Great Barrier Reef.

Randall Owens, from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority, set up a stall at HookUp this weekend to make an urgent request to young spearfishers especially to watch what they catch.

"We're asking people not to take herbivorous fish," he said.

The fish, including three types of parrotfish as well as rabbitfish, surgeonfish and bluespine unicornfish, play a vital role in removing algae and seaweed from the reef's ecosystem.

REEF WATCH: Randall Owens from the Great Barrier Reef Marine Park Authority. Andrew Thorpe

"These guys are the lawnmowers," Randall said.

"When you have a reef that's in trouble, if it's sick and bleached like ours, or crown-of-thorns (starfish) have been through it, these guys can help restore it.

"If the algae overtakes it, the reef basically can't survive, and globally that's what's happened to a lot of coral reefs when the herbivores are removed from the system."

While herbivores are legally allowed to be fished, Randall said they were not usually targeted because as herbivores they are difficult to catch on a line with bait.

"It's young spearfishers mainly who take them, especially the parrotfish," he said.

"Because they hang out in the shallows, not dropping over the edge where the sharks and things might be, they're very easy to spear.

"We're just asking people not to because now it's more important than ever that people don't even accidentally take them."

Randall said he was on hand for the rest of the event to talk about what's going on with the reef or to answer questions about fishing zones and other regulations.

