Barras hit the deck as Gladstone stars on Creek to Coast

GOOD FISH: Scotty Hiller with a nice barramundi caught in the Gladstone Harbour.

I’m a keen angler looking to explore and enjoy myself in Mackay. As a journalist here I am looking forward to being involved and entrenched in the issues within this community.

GLADSTONE left it to the last day but an "absolute cracker” of a fishing session will mean some great exposure for the region.

Scotty Hillier was in Gladstone filming his TV show, Creek to Coast, with Gladstone Fly and Sportfishing owner Justin Nye this past week.

Although the first two days were a bit tough because of windy conditions, Friday's fishing went off with a bang.

The guys fished Gladstone Harbour, landing barramundi, mangrove jack, queenfish, moses perch, fingermark, cod and grunter.

Justin said it was a dream way to end the filming.

"You do feel a bit of pressure (to catch fish) but Scotty is the kinda guy that makes you feel pretty relaxed,” he said.

"We all gelled pretty well and it didn't take long either.”

The idea of Creek to Coast is to promote the town as well as the great fishing on offer.

Justin said having the show here was a "blessing” for the region.

"It will be a boost to the economy,” he said.