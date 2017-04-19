Barramundi with the golden tag up for grabs

IT'S an anglers' dream come true - to make money while you're fishing.

Three tagged barramundi worth $5000 each will be released as part of next weekend's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Gladstone Area Water Board operations and maintenance manager Sarah Lunau said three adult barramundi would be caught from Lake Awoonga and be fitted with a special tag before being released back into the lake in time for HookUp.

"If caught over the HookUp weekend by a registered angler, each barramundi is worth $5000,” Ms Lunau said.

"For GAWB, this is the perfect partnership, because, like the HookUp team, we want to promote sustainable recreational fishing within the region.

"We have HookUp anglers fish the lake every year, but this year there will be an extra incentive with those three prize fish up for grabs.”

HookUp vice president Pat Laws, said the tagged fish must be presented under the live category rules and the tag checked by the officials to claim the prize money.

"We've had the tagged fish category for a number of years now but this is the first time anglers have known where they are located which is quite exciting,” Mr Laws said.

Yesterday about 1000 barramundi fingerlings were released into the lake as part of GAWB's restocking program.

Ms Lunau said each year GAWB stocked the lake with approximately 300,000 fingerlings.

"As part of our environmental licence, we stock mainly Barramundi but also a small numbers of Mullet and Mangrove Jack into the lake,” she said.

"Our data shows that Lake Awoonga serves as a great 'nursery' for the fingerlings, with recaptures demonstrating above average growth rates.”

The HookUp team assisted with the restocking, and took the opportunity to test drive the HookUp prize boat, valued at $65,000.

"Thanks to our friends at Sea Jay, we've just taken delivery of a 5.5m aluminium Trojan with a Yamaha 150hp 4 stroke outboard,” Mr Laws said.

"The Hook Up Team had a great time giving it a test run on Lake Awoonga (yesterday) morning and I'm sure the lucky winner will have years of enjoyment ahead of them.”

The 2017 BTHU will run from Friday 28 to Sunday 30 April 2017. Tickets are available at www.boyntannumhookp.com.au or at Pat's Tackleworld Gladstone, LJ's Complete Angler Gladstone or Boyne Bait and Tackle.