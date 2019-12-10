‘Barra tragic’ catches elusive $1k Hook Up fish

Earl Haigh has caught one of the pink tagged Barramundi released during the Boyne Tannum Hook Up worth $1000.

IT WAS one of the best birthday presents Earl Haigh could get.

On Sunday the self-proclaimed “barra tragic” was fishing at Lake Awoonga when he reeled in an 820mm barramundi.

But it wasn’t just any ­barramundi – it was one of the elusive pink tagged fish released during the Boyne Tannum Hook Up worth $1000.

“I was just stoked,” Mr Haigh said.

The catch may have been good karma, as Mr Haigh has been a volunteer photographer for the Hook Up for 13 years. However he believes it’s more likely his fishing passion.

“Until you’ve been out there and caught (a barramundi) you don’t know what it’s like,” he said.

Mr Haigh’s catch is one of nine pink tagged barramundi released into Lake Awoonga worth $5000 each if caught during the Hook Up or $1000 outside the event. Three fish have been released into the lake yearly since 2017.

Hook Up president Jenny McGuire said it was “fantastic” to have one of the fish caught.

“It just proves to people these fishes are tagged and released and you can catch them,” Ms McGuire said.

GAWB chief executive Darren Barlow was also delighted by the catch.

“It’s taken more than three years to do, so the entire team is very excited,” Mr Barlow said.

It won’t be long until Mr Haigh is back on the water thanks to his prizemoney.

“I’ll probably spend the money on fishing gear and more lures,” he said.