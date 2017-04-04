Barra bonus sure to hook more fishers

GREAT FISH: There were plenty of big fish caught offshore during last year's HookUp and there will be more again this year.

THE benefits of the Lake Awoonga barramundi escaping into the Boyne River will spill over to this year's Boyne Tannum HookUp.

Gladstone Area Promotion and Development Limited (GADPL) chief Darryl Branthwaite said the extra barra numbers in the river from the lake spill would be a definite bonus.

"There will be a lot of barra up through the river, there's no doubt about that,” he said.

All sectors of the region's economy are set to benefit from this year's HookUp.

From tackle stores and petrol stations to hotels and coffee shops, Australia's biggest fishing event will give us a big shot in the arm, according to Mr Branthwaite.

"The Boyne Tannum HookUp is all about celebrating our lifestyle,” he said.

"The spin-off is probably from the exposure we get because of the fish that we catch and it does attract a lot of people from outside the region too.”

There are many categories in the competition and people can fish anywhere, from the fresh to the salt water. HookUp is being held from April 28-30.

Mr Branthwaite said it was a good family event, whether people were interested in fishing or not.

"It's across both genders, there's a lot of ladies out there showing the guys up with their fishing prowess,” he said.

Go to www.boynetannum hookup.com.au to enter.