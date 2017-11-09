Menu
BARRA BONANZA: More fish to catch for anglers

Mt Larcom State School student Georgina Douglas.
Chris Lees
WANT to catch a big barramundi? Well your chances are growing with more fingerlings released into Lake Awoonga yesterday.

Besides the bonus for our region's fishers, the routine release was more special than normal.

Mt Larcom State School Year 8 and 9 students helped release the juvenile barramundi into the impoundment.

Gladstone Area Water Board fish hatchery manager Thomas Hayes said the fish were routinely released into Lake Awoonga but today was special, with the students releasing the fish they had personally cared for during the past two years as part of their education.

"Two years ago, we supplied the barramundi fingerlings to the Mt Larcom students when they were just 30mm long; now at 400mm, they are looking really healthy and it's exciting for the students to release them after all their hard work," he said.

"We've also tagged the barramundi so if any of them are caught we'll be able to let the students know when and where and how much they've grown."

Mt Larcom State School aquaculture teacher Norm Horan said the students had first researched the types of fish that would be suitable and the appropriate housing arrangements.

"The students decided that barramundi and redclaw would be the best fit for our situation and in fact have been very successful," he said.

Mr Horan said students had been responsible for feeding the fish, monitoring growth rates, cleaning filters and tanks and maintaining the facility.

The iconic fish were returned to the GAWB Fish Hatchery where they underwent treatment and quarantine before release.

Mr Horan said it was fantastic experience for the students to be involved in releasing the fish as a culmination of the project.

"We look forward to starting the process again with another batch of fingerlings," he said.

