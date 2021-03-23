MILESTONE: Terminal exports 50,000 tonne shipment

Gladstone Ports Corporation has clocked a milestone for the Barney Point Terminal which has exported a 50,000 tonne shipment of limestone for the first time.

Over 11 days, the terminal has exported a 50, 000 tone shipment of locally mined limestone from Graymount Australia's mine in Calliope onto a vessel.

Gladstone Ports Corporation acting chief executive officer Craig Walker said the first shipment of limestone was a breakthrough for GPC and a win for local businesses.

"We've been able to give the terminal a new lease on life by transforming it into a multi commodity bulk facility after it has spent almost 50 years exporting coal," Mr Walker said.

"Local companies were engaged to truck 50,000 tonnes of the quality product to our Barney Point Terminal.

"It goes to show this kind of shipment is a boost to local companies and jobs.

"While it's only in a trial phase now, we're excited about the future of Barney Point and we believe with its speciality focus, we can successfully meet the needs of all our customers including Graymount Australia."

The domestic export of limestone is part of a trial shipment.

Gladstone Ports Corporation began diversifying the list of cargoes handled at the Barney Point terminal in 2016.

About 4.5 million tonnes of coal was exported annually until May 20, 2016, when the terminal exported its final coal vessel and was transformed into a multi-commodity bulk export terminal.