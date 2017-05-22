Run-down Barney Point site set to be revived

IMPRESSIVE: One of the artists inside the old Barney Point Butchers building. The site is not open to other people to use.

BARNEY Point has always been derided as one of Gladstone's less desirable suburbs.

However, things are beginning to change thanks to people like Vikki Backer.

Ms Backer recently purchased the old Barney Point Butchers site, pictured, which has stood empty and derelict for a long time, and become an eyesore.

She has now opened the doors to a group of young adults who use the space inside for their graffiti art.

This, along with the revitalisation of the foreshore at Barney Point and a new restaurant at Barney Beach Accommodation, is giving the area a new lease of life.

Ms Backer said she was very happy to open the building up to the graffiti artists.

"I'm an artist on paper, and I just look at their art like any art-form and it's to be encouraged in a positive way," she said.

"It's to be nurtured before it becomes destructive."

Ms Backer said they were trying to clean up the site and the building.

"It's had squatters and vandalism, it's been owned by a developer for a number of years, and it's really been let go," she said.

"We live in the suburb, so it's been really sad to see it become as it has, because it was very iconic."

When they bought the building, Ms Backer said there was a lot of graffiti in the building, but you could see there was some "really talented" people out there.

"These are all people flying under the radar, whereas people that paint on paper can go to a gallery, these guys can't," she said.

Ms Backer said the young adults had approached them to ask their permission.

"We've stipulated that as long as it's all positive, go for it," she said.

"They're very mindful and respective of the space."

One of the artists, who asked not to be named, said having a space to spray their art was pretty cool.

"We get to do whatever we want, so it's awesome," he said. "She (Vikki) has done so much for us."

Gladstone Regional Council deputy mayor Chris Trevor said it was great to hear about the building being utilised, and it was good for the suburb.

"I think Barney Point to a large extent has been grossly underestimated over the years," he said. "I think it's certainly going to be a future growth area."

Cr Trevor revealed there were some other proposals "floating around" to revitalise the area, including building a jetty at the beach to allow people to go fishing.