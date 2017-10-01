Barney Point coal terminal clean-up complete

CLEANED UP: Remediation work at the old Barney Point Coal Terminal is finished.

IT IS officially the end of an era, with remediation at Gladstone Ports Corporation's Barney Point Terminal complete.

After 49 years of operating as a coal terminal, the last shipment of black gold left port in May 2016.

GPC chief executive officer Peter O'Sullivan said there were now very few signs of the terminal's coal-handling history.

"Since closing the terminal we have had the opportunity to perform maintenance works on the terminal infrastructure which was not able to be performed during operation,” he said.

"We made a commitment to the Barney Point community to remove coal from the terminal and introduce clean bulk product.

"The terminal has the ability to load vessels quickly and is designed to enable multiple new trade opportunities to be handled at Barney Point.”

It is anticipated the first product, calcite, will be placed at the terminal towards the end of the year.

At the moment calcite is being loaded from Auckland Point.

Other bulk products from the Mount Morgan and Monto areas are being investigated by GPC.

In 2010 Barney Point was labelled a "problem coal terminal” by the Australian Competition and Consumer Commission.