Barnaby Joyce's TV nightmare

BARNABY Joyce's on-air antics during the recent NSW election night coverage earned him the scorn of the Twitterverse.

But The Australian reports that what happened behind the scenes with the former deputy PM in Seven's Martin Place studios was even more damning.

Apparently, it all started with a less than pleasant flight from Armidale with his partner Vikki Campion and their son Sebastian.

His cranky behaviour at the studio started when he was initially told he would only be on Seven's election panel, hosted by Seven's Michael Usher, for 10 minutes.

"Between a screaming child, and putting everybody in a hotel and walking through the rain to get there, I was wondering whether the 1000km round trip was worth it … You don't take down a partner and screaming baby, and go into a hotel, talk for 10 minutes, and then say 'I'm home, honey'."

Joyce's on air time was extended a couple of hours, giving viewers plenty of time to notice his crankiness.

Joyce was particularly called out for his "rude" treatment of Labor Senator Jenny McAlliser.

News Corp columnist Annette Sharp said Senator McAllister had been "doing her best to not be silenced" by Mr Joyce, while colleague Holly Byrnes said the former leader had "reinforced why he is political poison" and also took aim at the panel's host.

"Absolutely disgusting way to speak to the Labor panellist and should have been called out for it by Michael Usher and Seven," Byrnes tweeted.

@Barnaby_Joyce you are so rude!@jennymcallister should not have to ask you if she can her finish remark. Seriously!!! Stop talking over ppl when you don't agree!#NSWDecides @7NewsSydney — Kylie McKelvie (@Kylie_McKelvie) March 23, 2019

Even one of Mr Joyce's parliamentary colleagues called out his performance during the NSW election campaign.

Appearing on ABC's election coverage, Liberal MP Trent Zimmermann suggested his colleague "spend more time in Tamworth and less time on TV".

No doubt Joyce will consider that next time he gets a TV panel invite.