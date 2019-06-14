Barista achieves ultimate goal at international competition

Tilly Sproule recently won the Fushan International Barista Championship in China. She is one of the best baristas in the country and empowers women in the field.

A SUNSHINE Coast barista was a shot above the rest when she took out an international competition in China.

Tilly Sproule returned a winner from the eighth exclusive Fushan Cup International Barista Competition of China, a showcase of the most talented barista's around the world.

All competitors served up 12 coffees - four espressos, four milk based coffees and four signature drinks - in 15 minutes to the judging panel at the invite only competition at Hainan, a small island off China.

Ms Sproule said she was brought to tears when they announced her as the winner for her 12 brews using coffee from the Morgan Estate in Panama, which tasted like yellow nectarine, orange and paw paw.

"When they read my name out I actually cried, it was an incredible feeling and I was very emotional," she said.

"You feel so happy and proud and fortunate to not only be there, but to actually win, it was the most phenomenal feeling."

It was the second time she attended the prestigious event and Ms Sproule said it was a valuable learning experience.

"It's truly one of the best things I've done, personally," she said.

"I learnt a lot about competing, the international culture, coffee culture in China.

"It's amazing - it's really nice - not a heap of people know about it but it's a real honour to be invited to something like this.

"It's a real honour to represent your country, which is a really big deal. I'm just Tilly from the Sunshine Coast."

The 28-year-old is the head barista trainer at Warana based Tim Adams Speciality Coffee and also works at their Lamkin Lane Espresso Bar in Caloundra.

Ms Sproule has won four consecutive Queensland Barista Championships and will continue to train for the regional competition later in the year with hopes to continue on to nationals to be the next female to take out the Australian title.

"Ultimately we will keep on doing this until I can win the Australian title, which would be the biggest honour," she said.

"Winning isn't the end goal but each year I'm discovering more and more about why I love what I do and why I'm so passionate about coffee and the message that I want to deliver to the rest of the industry."

Tim Adams said it was great to work beside a dedicated barista and was excited to see what more Tilly would achieve.

"She's very dedicated to her craft and perfecting what she does both through competitions and in our business, she's very driven to make everything we do better," he said.

"Were very proud that we have someone like Tilly working for us and we want the best for her because we know she is a very talented individual.

"It's not only a win for Tilly but it's also a win for the entire team."