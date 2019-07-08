Menu
Video captures Bargara blaze
News

Bargara hotel reveals damage of 'tragic' fire

Katie Hall
by
7th Jul 2019 6:39 PM | Updated: 8th Jul 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

BARGARA Beach Hotel management have revealed the extensive damage to the interior of the hotel after fire ripped through the premises on Friday.

On social media yesterday, general manager Greg Felgate and the management team said the fire had left the pub in a "bad shape".

"We will be doing our up most to get her going again," the post read.

GUTTED: The aftermath of the fire that ripped through the Bargara Beach Hotel on Friday morning.
GUTTED: The aftermath of the fire that ripped through the Bargara Beach Hotel on Friday morning. Contributed

"From all of us and our team a big thank you to everyone for their kind words and messages and offers for help.

"We will keep you all posted on the progress of The Bargara Hotel as it happens and our Liquor Barn is back in full swing."

The fire broke out on Friday about 2.15am.

Fire fighters from Bundaberg and Bargara were called to the scene where it took two hours to extinguish the blaze.

Guests were evacuated.

Bargara Police Sergeant Matt Steinhardt said the fire was first detected in the dining room.

The northern part of the hotel bore most of the damage.

The kitchen, dining room and pokies area were the worst affected.

No guests or staff were injured during the fire.

bargara bargara beach hotel bundaberg fire qfes qps
Bundaberg News Mail

