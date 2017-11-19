Menu
Bargains galore at council auction

One of the types of cars you could pick up at the auction.
One of the types of cars you could pick up at the auction. contributed
Chris Lees
by

IF YOU want to snap up a cheap car then put November 23 in your diary.

Gladstone Regional Council is holding an abandoned vehicle auction at their Impound Yard Corner at the intersection of Derby and Lyons Sts.

The vehicles can be inspected from 10am and the auction is from 11am.

The council said the full list of vehicles for sale is not available yet.

However, for more information phone 4977 6821.

Abandoned vehicle auctions happen around Queensland.

There are plenty of things to look out for when chasing that bargain.

Mackay councillor Laurence Bonaventura loves the auctions and picked up a 1990 BMW for $120 at his council's auction - showing there are bargains to be had.

"You've got to have a bit of an understanding of the mechanical side of a car,” he said in 2015.

"You could call it a different form of recycling - it was only destined for scrap, and it's been recycled into something that I can drive around.”

