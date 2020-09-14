Menu
SALE: Alliance Airlines are offering $79 flights to Brisbane.
BARGAIN: Score $79 flights to Brisbane

liana walker
, liana.walker@gladstoneobserver.com.au
14th Sep 2020 11:52 AM
AFTER months of decreased flight times, from the end of this month Alliance Airlines will increase its Brisbane and Gladstone flights to 12 non-stop services each day, per week.

Effective from Monday September 28 there will be double daily services Monday to Friday and one service per day on weekends.

Alliance CEO Lee Schofield said the Airline had operated uninterrupted during the COVID-19 period.

“We have valued the support received from residents and local businesses over this time and look forward to further increasing our services on this route,” Mr Schofield said.

Until now, one daily service to Gladstone has operated via Bundaberg, however this schedule change means all flights will operate non-stop between Gladstone and Brisbane in both directions.

To celebrate the increase in services, Alliance will offer $79 one way all-inclusive fares between Gladstone and Brisbane for sale between September 14 and September 20.

Regular advance purchase fares start at $99 each way, including taxes.

All fares are subject to availability and sale fares may sell out fast.

The new schedule will go on sale from early this week.

