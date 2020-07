liana walker Full Profile Login to follow

RESIDENTS will have the chance to score themselves a bargain car at the abandoned vehicle auction next month.

A boat trailer and 17 cars will go under the hammer on August 4 at the Gladstone Transfer Station on Joe Joseph Drive, Gladstone.

Inspection of the vehicles is from 10.30am - 11am with the auction starting directly after.

Please note enclosed footwear is mandatory and there is no wheelchair access, seating or toilets provided.

Here are all the vehicles up for grabs: