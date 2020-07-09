Bargain hunt: cheap shops to reopen after COVID-19 closure

GLADSTONE residents can find some great bargains again, with tip shops reopening after they were forced to close due to COVID-19.

Gladstone Transfer Station and Benaraby Landfill Tip Top Shops will reopen this Saturday, July 11.

Mayor Matt Burnett confirmed the news earlier this week.

“On Saturday at the butcher shop a young Gladstone local asked me “when are you going to open the dump shop,” Cr Burnett said via a Facebook post.

“I am pleased to advise that the Tip Top Shops will reopen this Saturday.”

Social distancing rules apply.

Shoppers are asked to stay home if they have returned from overseas, been in a COVID-19 hotspot in the last 14 days, have cold or flu like symptoms, or have been in contact with a confirmed case.

The shops opening hours are Saturdays and Sundays from 8-4pm.

For more information, contact council on 4970 0700.