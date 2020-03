Alliance Airlines have $109 tickets to Brisbane up for grabs through Helloworld Travel. Picture: SUPPLIED

IF YOU’VE been meaning to head down to the state’s capital now is the time to book flights.

Helloworld Travel Gladstone is offering fares to Brisbane for $109 with Alliance Airlines.

The travel dates are between March 23 to June 30 and July 1 to December 11 this year, subject to availability.

The offer is only available through the travel agent.

To book visit the store at 81 Goondoon St, call 4972 3488 or email gladstone@helloworld.com.au.