28 Buoro Street, Ball Bay, Qld 4741 - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 3 car spaces
BARGAIN BUY: Five homes which could be yours for under $400k

by Machaela Nel
11th Aug 2019 10:50 AM
ARE you looking for a place to call home?

The Daily Mercury has rounded up five homes from across the region that offer bang for your buck.

Queensland Market Monitor for the year ending March 2019 showed the median house price grew one per cent, the number of home sales also increased during this period.

While Mackay region agents believe buyer interest in homes under the $300,000 price tag has spiked.

Some of the home listed below have negotiable prices and sit in a cost bracket that will not absolutely break the bank.

Check them out:

1. 22 Mortensen Street, North Mackay, Qld 4740 - 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 3 car spaces

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - 22 Mortensen Street, North Mackay, Qld 4740
From $349,000

2. Unit 2/18 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads, Qld 4740 - 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 1 car space

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - Unit 2/18 Beach Road, Dolphin Heads, Qld 4740
Offers Over $299,000

3. Cicada Lane, Andergrove, Qld 4740 - 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car spaces

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - 7 Cicada Lane, Andergrove, Qld 4740
Offers from $265,000

4. 46 Coogee Terrace, Blacks Beach, Qld 4740 - 4 bedroom, 2 bathroom, 2 car spaces

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - 6/11 Tramontana Street, Andergrove, Qld 4740
$265,000

5. 28 Buoro Street, Ball Bay, Qld 4741 - 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom, 3 car spaces

 

SOCIAL MEDIA IMAGE DISCUSS USE WITH YOUR EDITOR - 28 Buoro Street, Ball Bay, Qld 4741
Offers From $285,000

