Barefoot bowls raises awareness of domestic violence

Hayley Ford, Flo and Bec Priestly join in on a game of barefoot bowls, raising awareness of domestic violence.

Hayley Ford, Flo and Bec Priestly join in on a game of barefoot bowls, raising awareness of domestic violence. Contributed

GLADSTONE Coordinated Community Response to Domestic and Family Violence held their barefoot bowls event at the Gladstone Bowls Club on Sunday to raise awareness of domestic violence.

Fundraising and events coordinator Karen Harris said the event was so successful last year, they chose to run it again.

The event this year had more than 90 people registered, not including children.

"It was a fabulous turnout,” Ms Harris said.

"We were actually asked on the day if we could hold it a couple of times this year because of how popular it is!”

Ms Harris said the aim of Sunday's event was to get community members together, have everyone dress in purple and speak up about domestic violence and how to prevent it.

Local businesses and individuals donated gifts as prizes for the raffle on the day including Gladstone Radiators, Kin Kora Meats and more.

Ms Harris said it was important that both women and men were aware that there was always help available if they were a victim of domestic violence, and that people needed to make sure it was being talked about.

"CCRDFV relates to men, women, children and pets in crisis,” she said.

"Over 14,000 men reached out to DV Connect for help last year.”

Ms Harris said in situations where a pet was involved, the hotline team can assist the individual in finding a foster carer while they escape a crisis situation.

The CCRDFV team hope to hold the barefoot bowls event again next year.

Until then, the Gladstone Amateur Basketball Association will be hosting an event to raise awareness at the end of the month.

If you are in immediate danger of domestic violence, call 000.

Domestic Violence Connect Womensline: 1800 811 811

Domestic Violence Connect Mensline: 1800 600 636