'Trigger points': No LNP candidate for Gladstone yet

Chris Lees
| 29th Aug 2017 4:30 AM Updated: 6:52 AM
UNKNOWN: Who will take on the ALP's Glenn Butcher in the looming state election.
DESPITE speculation an election could be called for mid-October, nobody has put their hand up to run against Glenn Butcher.

The Member for Gladstone said it was about time other parties took the electorate seriously.

Despite Mr Butcher's comments, the ALP is still to announce a candidate to run against LNP member for Burnett, Stephen Bennett.

Mr Butcher would not be drawn on when an election would be called by the State Government.

"Obviously there's a lot of trigger points that can happen to bring on an election," he said.

However, as reported in yesterday's Gladstone Observer, Labor sources have said an election could be called after the party completes its "Governing from the Regions" week from September 11-15.

By law, the Premier must call an election before May 5. Mr Butcher officially launched his election campaign at the Gladstone Cup on August 12.

"We'll start to campaign, get on with it and interact with the community and make sure that we're listening to what people are looking for," he said.

Mr Butcher, who is Assistant Minister for Transport and Infrastructure, was elected in 2015 with 52.4% of the vote.

At that election, Calliope and parts of the Boyne Valley were part of the electorate.

However a redistribution means this is no longer the case.

Mr Butcher said research from his party and respected ABC election analyst, Antony Green showed the redistribution had grown his margin.

Pauline Hanson's One Nation Party national executive secretary, Rod Miles said the party was looking to field a candidate for the Gladstone seat.

He said there had not been much interest from Gladstone though.

Mr Bennett called on the Labor government to stop playing games and end the uncertainty by setting a date.

"Let's get on with it and let the people of Queensland decide what's best for our great state," he said.

"When I look back to when I was first elected in 2012, I feel incredibly proud to represent the great people of the Burnett.

"Those who know me know the hard work and dedication that I have committed to our great region in the best interests of the Burnett."

Ashley Lynch is running for One Nation against Mr Bennett.

The LNP was contacted for comment but did not respond.

