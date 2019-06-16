Barbecue Fairy takes on the heat at Townsville battle

READY TO GRILL: BBQ Fairy Ivon Turner will compete at the Townsville BBQ Battle on June 22.

THE 'steaks' are high for barbecue chef Ivon Turner, who thinks he can handle the heat right in the pit of the Townsville BBQ Battle.

Known locally as the BBQ Fairy, MrTurner paired with Chef Macca will head to Townsville next Saturday to cook up a storm in the hope of delivering a roast that makes Gladstone proud.

Teams from as far away as Sydney will compete in the world of low and slow barbecue. The meats range from brisket to pork ribs and teams use only the power of wood, fire and smoke to create their dishes.

Mr Turner has entered barbecuing competitions before and has even been a judge but is yet to take home a prize. He said he had high hopes for Townsville.

"We'll go into it and we'll give it everything,” Mr Turner said.

"Can't guarantee we'll come away with a win, but we may come away with a place in one or two of the categories.”

He said one of the best parts of barbecue competitions was the subculture and social scene.

"The barbecue scene in Australia has grown in the last three years unbelievably,” he said.

"But there is still that little bit of competitiveness - you want to win, you want to walk away with a prize.

"Most of all you want to know that the judges tasted your food and thought 'that's good'.”