Barbarians ready to battle against rugby's greatest

RUGBY UNION: He's been to Bledisloe Cup games and other Test matches, but now Steve Ball will get to play against the heroes he has watched.

The Gladstone Rugby Union Football Club Goats veteran will be a member of the Central Queensland Barbarians team taking on the Classic Wallabies at Rockhampton's Victoria Park on Saturday.

It will be the first time the Central Queensland Barbarians have played in such an event and the Classic Wallabies' maiden encounter in Rockhampton.

Ball said he was champing at the bit to take on players such as former Wallabies captain Stephen Moore - Australia's most-capped Test hooker, who played 129 Tests.

"It's a pretty big honour actually, and to step on the field against guys I have watched and who have won World Cups is going to be pretty cool,” he said.

Ball said he didn't know whether he should be bracing for a physical encounter or expecting a bruise-free spectacle.

"Everything that we have been told is to be prepared for a game of rugby, but not 100 per cent sure how it's going to pan out,” he said.

Ball has been a consistent player for the Goats this season, standing him in good stead if the Classic Wallabies decide to add a serious edge in the game.

"I have been showing up and doing my job,” he said.

